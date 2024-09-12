Former Minister and parliamentary representative for Gros Islet, Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute, during the United Workers Party (UWP) press briefing on Tuesday criticized the current administration’s approach to crime in Saint Lucia.

He questioned “Can you believe that amidst such a critical crime situation in our country, our Prime Minister appoints a new commissioner and only gives him an acting position for six months?”

Montoute voiced his disapproval of the government’s overall response to crime, labeling it insufficient and lacking foresight.

He expressed particular concern for the latest victims of gun violence on the island.

Additionally, he has urged Saint Lucians to refrain from taking matters into their own hands in light of gun-related crimes.

He emphasized “It is, to some extent, our responsibility to protect ourselves… but given how out of control the situation has become… I urge you, do not succumb to the temptation of becoming lawless.