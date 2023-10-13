Saint Lucia is seeking funding to strengthen their climate resilience in the health sector.

This comes as the country completed its Health National Adaptation Plan and has now moved to the development of a concept note for submission to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to secure funding.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center (CCCCC) recently convened a multistakeholder meeting aimed at providing an overview of the priorities that emanated from the Health National Adaptation Plan (H-NAP) for Climate Change; and development of a concept note on, “Creating a Low-Carbon and More Resilient Health Sector in Saint Lucia”.

According to Acting Health Planner, within St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Tamara Lionel, this work was critical to build resilience in the health sector.