St. Lucia Tuesday signalled its intention to become the fifth Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to have full membership of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) which was established in 2001 to replace the London-based Privy Council as the region’s final court.

Acting Governor-General Cyril Errol Charles, delivering the traditional Throne speech at the state of a new Parliamentary term, told legislators that the government is committed to addressing “our destiny as an independent nation, both tacitly and tangibly.

“This year, St. Lucia will take steps toward accession to the appellate jurisdiction of the Caribbean Court of Justice. We are thus expected to become the fifth CARICOM member state to replace the Privy Council with the CCJ.”

Charles said that the Phillip J. Pierre administration, which enjoys a 13-4 majority in the Parliament, has appointed a committee under the chairmanship of former CCJ president, Sir Dennis Byron “to prepare the way for St. Lucia’s accession to the CCJ.