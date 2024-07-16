The Caribbean and nearby regions are expected to enjoy a period of calm after being affected by Hurricane Beryl.

This respite from storm activity is a welcome relief for those still recovering from the recent hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), “For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days,” offering reassurance.

Meteorologists attribute this break in tropical activity to environmental factors. The Weather Channel suggests that “Dust-laden Saharan air moving across the Atlantic Basin” is likely contributing to the current tranquil conditions.

This tranquil period follows a notably active June, which witnessed three named storms, including Hurricane Beryl.

The early development of Beryl into a major hurricane underscored the unpredictable nature of tropical weather patterns.

While this forecast provides temporary relief, residents and officials are advised to remain vigilant and prepared as the hyperactive hurricane season continues.