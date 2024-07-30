Sagicor has announced its initial financial aid for Hurricane Beryl recovery, focusing on purchasing generators and solar streetlamps for Carriacou, Petite Martinique, Union Island, and other affected areas in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Robert Trestrail, Group President and CEO of Sagicor Life Inc, revealed that the company has already begun providing immediate relief, including bottled water and canned food, through local Sagicor teams in Grenada and St. Vincent. The emphasis is now on addressing power shortages by sourcing essential equipment locally and internationally.

Donald Austin, CEO of Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc, emphasized the company’s commitment to local support and the layered response strategy, which includes ensuring the well-being of their team members, assisting clients, and contributing to national recovery efforts. Both Trestrail and Austin praised the on-ground teams’ efforts and have been in constant communication since the hurricane’s impact on July 1.

