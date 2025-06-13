Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is standing firm amid growing criticism over the cover art for her upcoming seventh album, Man’s Best Friend, set to release August 29.

The image shows Carpenter kneeling in a black dress with a man holding her hair — a visual that critics say panders to the “male gaze” and objectifies women.

Responding in a recent Rolling Stone interview, Carpenter dismissed the uproar, maintaining that she’s unapologetic and uninterested in conforming to public expectations.

Defenders argue that the imagery is deliberately provocative and satirical, intended to spark conversation about societal perceptions of female sexuality. The album’s lead single, “Manchild,” which critiques toxic masculinity, had already topped major streaming charts, adding nuance to Carpenter’s creative direction.

However, critics—especially parents and feminist commentators—have taken to social media and platforms like Reddit, calling the cover “degrading” and suggesting it sends the wrong message to her younger fans.

The intense reactions reflect ongoing debates about artistic freedom, female empowerment, and the fine line between empowerment and objectification in pop culture. Carpenter has made clear she’s not backing down, choosing to let her work speak for itself.