Coral gardeners in St. Vincent are gearing up to replant coral reefs in Mayreau following Hurricane Beryl’s devastation.

Last year, a coral restoration project in St. Vincent and the Grenadines achieved notable success, with over 85% of transplanted coral fragments surviving. The project, led by CLEAR Caribbean and its partners, had been scaling up coral restoration efforts in the region.

Hurricane Beryl caused severe damage to Mayreau, destroying about 90% of the island’s buildings and impacting its coral reefs. Post-storm assessments revealed significant dislodgement and damage to both transplanted and natural corals. Despite this, the coral nursery’s fragments, which were small, showed minimal damage.

The focus now is on repairing the nursery and continuing restoration efforts.

RVA is considering sending mainland coral gardeners to assist with Mayreau’s coral nursery and outplanting efforts. Restoring coral diversity is crucial as it supports marine life and protects shorelines from wave action.