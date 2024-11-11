Russia and Ukraine have carried out their most significant drone strikes to date in the ongoing conflict. Russia’s defense ministry reported intercepting 84 Ukrainian drones across six regions, including near Moscow, leading to flight diversions at major airports. In retaliation, Ukraine’s air force claimed that 145 Russian drones targeted various parts of the country, with most being shot down.

In Moscow’s Ramenskoye district, falling debris from intercepted drones injured five people and caused fires in four homes. Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s Odesa region, two people were wounded by a drone strike. Russia also reported destroying 13 Ukrainian drones near the regions of Kursk and Belgorod.

In a separate attack, five people were killed, and several buildings were damaged in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, after a Russian airstrike. The recent escalation of drone attacks comes amid growing speculation that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may push both sides toward conflict resolution.