British comedian and actor Russell Brand pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to five sexual offense charges, including two counts of rape, one count of oral rape, one count of indecent assault, and one count of sexual assault. The alleged incidents involve four women and date back to between 1999 and 2005, occurring in London and Bournemouth.

Brand, 49, arrived at court dressed in a dark suit and sunglasses, carrying a prayer book. He did not speak to reporters. The charges stem from a police investigation initiated after a 2023 joint exposé by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, which brought forward multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Brand has consistently denied all allegations, asserting that his past relationships were consensual. In a previous social media video, he acknowledged past promiscuity but adamantly denied any non-consensual activity.

The trial is scheduled to commence on June 3, 2026, and is expected to last four to five weeks.