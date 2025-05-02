British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been granted conditional bail following a court appearance in London on Friday.

The 49-year-old faces serious charges, including one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault, stemming from alleged incidents involving four women between 1999 and 2005.

Brand, who denies the allegations, appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court and spoke only to confirm his identity.

He is scheduled to appear next at the Old Bailey on May 30.