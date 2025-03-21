The Commissioner of Police and the Traffic Department of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has sought to address concerns raised by the public regarding recent enforcement operations targeting breaches of traffic regulations.

They stated in a press release today, that the current enforcement initiatives by the Traffic Department are neither arbitrary nor designed to inconvenience members of the public.

These regulations have been longstanding provisions within our laws, developed explicitly to enhance road safety and security for all citizens, residents, and visitors. It is vital that all road users adhere to these standards to promote safety and reduce traffic-related incidents.

On Monday, March 17, the Traffic Department said it met with key stakeholders, particularly registration plate manufacturers. During this consultation, clear guidelines regarding lawful plate specifications were reiterated.

The Commissioner of Police, in his capacity as the licensing authority, has granted a grace period from today, March 21, 2025, to Friday, April 3, 2025, allowing motorists to regularize their registration plates, tare markings, excessive lights, and the playing of amplified music in their vehicles in accordance with the law.

This temporary reprieve provides vehicle owners with the necessary time to make adjustments without immediate penalties.