The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) says it will be on high alert throughout the Easter weekend.

An advisory from the RSVGPF states that there will be zero tolerance for: Illegal firearms and controlled drug possession, Acts of violence or threats to public safety and Disorderly conduct at events or in public places.

While it encourages everyone to make the most of the long weekend from Good Friday, April 18, to Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, the RSVGPF is encouraging persons to be alert and report any suspicious behaviour.

As it pertains to Road Safety, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force noted that many will be on the move this weekend, visiting family, attending church, or heading to the beach. It therefore urges all drivers to exercise patience and good judgment on the road.

The RSVGPF says it will maintain a visible presence on the nation’s roads to deter reckless behaviour and respond quickly where needed.