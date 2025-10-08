On Friday, October 3rd, 2025, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) held the Passing Out Parade for the 42nd Cohort of Police Recruits at the Arnos Vale Playing Field.

A total of 113 recruits graduated following an intensive training programme (over 6 months) under the theme Service with Knowledge, Strength, and Integrity.

Delivering the Welcome Remarks and Commandant’s Address, Lt. Commander William Theobalds described the day as both a culmination and a beginning.

He praised the recruits for their discipline, strong academic performance, and ability to apply theory to practice.

Representing the graduating cohort, Best Recruit PR 092 Ezra Muckette delivered a poised and heartfelt address that embodied discipline and dignity of the RSVGPF.

He reflected on the journey from civilian life to sworn duty, highlighting the lessons of teamwork, perseverance, and purpose that defined Course 42.

Guided by knowledge, strengthened by discipline, and anchored in integrity, these new officers now stand as the nation’s newest guardians of peace and justice.