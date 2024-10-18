The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has issued a warning to the public about a potential scam involving a Facebook account using the name “Jasmine Bullock.”

Police say reports indicate that this account is contacting individuals, sending deceptive images and requesting explicit content in return. Those who share personal images are then subjected to blackmail and demands for large sums of money.

The RSVGPF cautions the public that if they have been approached by this account or experienced similar suspicious activity, to please refrain from further communication and to contact the police immediately.

Police further urge persons to Stay Safe Online by:

Never sharing personal or explicit images with strangers, being cautious when interacting with unfamiliar profiles and reporting suspicious accounts or activities to the police.