The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has provided an update on the investigation into the death of Gifton Myle, an 11-year-old from Francois, Vermont, whose body was found on August 20, 2024.

An official release discloses that a post-mortem examination carried out on August 22, 2024, revealed that the cause of death was hanging.

At this point, there is no evidence indicating foul play; however, the RSVGPF says it is dedicated to exploring every aspect of the case to ensure clarity and closure for both the family and the public.

The RSVGPF is encouraging anyone with further information that could assist in this investigation to come forward.

The police Force extended their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Gifton Myle during this challenging time.