Detective Corporal (934) Sean Roache recently represented the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) at the 2nd Annual Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference, held in Antigua by the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus.

Notably, Detective Corporal Roache was the only police officer from the Caribbean region in attendance.

The conference brought together experts in law, justice, technology, and governance from across the Caribbean and beyond, to explore how AI can support national development, crime prevention, public safety, and economic resilience.

Key areas discussed included:

The use of AI for crime prediction and surveillance

Digital case-file management

The importance of regional data governance to ensure AI reflects Caribbean values and needs

AI applications in public health, agriculture, social work, education, and digital currencies

Detective Corporal Roache also gained access to global AI training resources through NVIDIA and built connections with professionals leading cutting-edge work in justice reform, business innovation, and AI ethics.