The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has commemorated the remarkable achievement of two of its officers, Police Constable (PC) #15 Jermine Durrant and Police Constable (PC) #81 Delroy Pompey, who celebrate 20 years of dedicated service on June 15, 2024. Both officers initially joined as Band Cadets and were formally enlisted into the constabulary on the same date in 2004.

PC15 Jermine Durrant has demonstrated exceptional commitment throughout his two-decade tenure. Reflecting on his career, he acknowledges both the challenges and triumphs inherent in his role, underscoring the importance of perseverance and focus.

The RSVGPF states that PC81 Delroy Pompey has similarly dedicated a significant portion of his career to the Police Band, where he plays the Alto Saxophone. Additionally, he has served in the Special Services Unit (SSU), fulfilled special duties with the Special Patrol Unit, and held pivotal roles in the Police Store Room and Beat and Patrol, his current assignment.

The Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Enville Williams, alongside his executive management team and the entire rank and file of the RSVGPF, saluted the contributions of PC15 Jermine Durrant and PC81 Delroy Pompey.