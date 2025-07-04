The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has confirmed that Coast Guard vessel Captain Hugh Mulzac ran aground late last night near Clifton Harbour on Union Island.

The incident occurred around 11:05 PM on Thursday, July 3, while the vessel was approaching a jetty. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the crew.

The Coast Guard Service is currently on-site assessing the situation and determining the next steps for recovery.

More updates as they become available.