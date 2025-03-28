On March 27th, 2025, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior O. Simmons, and Corporal of Police, Mr. Edson C. Smith, represented the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s (ECCB) Media Training for ECCU Police Officers.

The training was held at the ECCB Headquarters in Bird Rock, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis.

The impactful two-day training is specifically designed to enhance police officers’ ability to engage constructively and effectively with the media.

The training further empowers officers to better inform and reassure the public, thus strengthening their ability to serve and protect the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The RSVGPF has stated that it continues to proactively equip officers with essential skills and knowledge, ensuring they are fully prepared to fulfill their duties professionally and transparently.