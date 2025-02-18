Two officers from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) have returned home after successfully completing an advanced Level 5 Police Science Course and Leadership Skills Program at the Officer Academy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Police Constable (PC) 353 Rockel Coombs of the RSVGPF and Able-bodied Seaman (AB) 90 Deszon Andrews of the SVG Coast Guard undertook the four-month intensive training from October 14, 2024, to February 4, 2025, as part of the IACP/UAE Ministry of Interior Police Academy Exchange Program.

The program gathered 75 officers, including representatives from six Caribbean nations: Antigua, Grenada, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, alongside law enforcement professionals from several international policing agencies and the UAE.

The curriculum was structured to enhance physical endurance, operational effectiveness, and leadership acumen.

The officers participated in a combination of physical and academic training designed to simulate real-world policing challenges.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams, along with the rank and file of the RSVGPF, formally recognizes Pc Coombs and AB Andrews for their commitment to professional development and their success in completing this demanding program.