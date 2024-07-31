The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has made significant progress in tackling serious criminal activities, underscoring its commitment to upholding the law and safeguarding the community.

On July 29, 2024, Michael Lyscott, a 20-year-old unemployed resident of Old Montrose/Layou, was arrested and charged with the murder of Delano Patrick from Layou. Lyscott is accused of fatally shooting Patrick multiple times on October 15, 2023, in Layou.

In another case, 22-year-old Lemar Issacs, also unemployed and from McKies Hill, has been charged with the murder of Zeno Lee, a 33-year-old businessman from Murrays Village. Issacs allegedly shot Lee on June 16, 2024, in Murrays Village. This arrest underscores the police’s efforts in addressing violent crimes and ensuring justice.

In addition to the murder charge, Issacs faces charges of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. On the same day as Lee’s murder, he is accused of attempting to murder a 24-year-old bartender from Richmond Hill and of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a 40-year-old resident of Murrays Village, who was reportedly shot and fell into a river on June 16, 2024.

