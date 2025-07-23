The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has continued its demonstration in its active commitment to youth development with the official launch of the 2025 Police Band Summer Program, held on Thursday, July 17th, 2025, at the Peace Memorial Hall.

This year’s theme “Harnessing Young Minds During Summer Time,” reflects the RSVGPF’s broader mission: to guide young people away from harmful influences, and equip them with the tools to become confident, responsible, and service-driven citizens.

Superintendent of Police, Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, who delivered the remarks, underscored the program’s impact beyond the realm of music.

He emphasised that under the mentorship of uniformed officers, children learn not only how to play notes, but how to embody respect, self-control, and teamwork.

In addition to the Police Band Summer Program, the RSVGPF continues to reach youths across the nation through several impactful initiatives.

These include the Police Youth Clubs, the Coast Guard Youth Development Programme, and the PYC Summer Camps.

Aimed at children 9 to 15 years old, this year’s program features a holistic approach that includes music education, sports, and interactive sessions on key social topics such as bullying, substance abuse, and human trafficking.