The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has announced its 2025 Annual Summer Programs, a series of structured, community-oriented initiatives, designed to positively engage young people for the July–August vacation period.

These programs remain a cornerstone of the RSVGPF’s public outreach, fostering discipline, teamwork, and civic responsibility among participants.

The 2025 schedule includes the following activities:

Police Band Summer Program starting from July 15th to August 14th, 2025.

Registration forms will be available at the Band Room from Monday, June 23rd, 2025, and a fee of $25.00 per form applies.

Police Youth Club (PYC) Summer Camp to be held from July 20th to August 4th, 2025.

SVG Coast Guard Summer Program will run from July 14th to August 23rd, 2025.

The program is divided into three phases:

Phase One: Will run from July 14th – July 22nd

Phase Two: From July 28th – August 6th, and

Phase Three: From August 11th – August 19th

Registration forms will be available from June 30th, 2025. And

4. Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU) Summer Awareness-Raising Program will be held from July 14th to August 13th, 2025.

The RSVGPF is encouraging all eligible youth and community stakeholders to take part in these programs.

They remain instrumental in building strong foundations for leadership, public service, and national development.