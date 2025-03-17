The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has issued a statement urging the public to refrain from speculation regarding the arrest of a Vincentian police officer in St Lucia.

According to authorities, they received official notification from its St. Lucian counterparts regarding the arrest of a serving Vincentian police officer during an anti-drug operation.

The operation, conducted by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) at the Vieux Fort Seaport in Saint Lucia, occurred on Thursday, March 13th, 2025.

The RSVGPF has confirmed their full cooperation with the St Lucian police as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Given the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided at this time”, the statement read.

They added, “The RSVGPF upholds the highest standards of integrity and professionalism and will take appropriate action based on the investigation’s findings.”