The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has issued an official press briefing, following the discovery of a vessel that washed ashore in the vicinity of Little Bay, Cherry Hill, on the island of Canouan, with human remains onboard.

Head of the Public Relations and Complaints department Superintendent Junior Simmons who delivered the briefing, provided more details pertaining to the vessel and the origin of those onboard.

“The vessel measuring 45 feet in length, 12 feet in width and 6 feet in depth was found grounded in the area. The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition and some were not fully intact. Several passports were recovered at the scene, which appear to be from the Republic of Mali, a country located in West Africa. At this stage, no official identification of the disease has been confirmed and the investigation remains ongoing. The RSVGPF continues to work closely with regional and international partners to verify the origins of the vessel and the identities of the individuals on board. The remains have since been transported to mainland St. Vincent, where they have been kept at the Kingstown Mortuary pending further forensic and investigative procedures.” He said.

Superintendent Simmons called the incident deeply concerning and gave the assurance that the RSVGPF is treating the investigation with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

He also called for the public’s patience and cooperation as the investigation unfolds.