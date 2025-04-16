As the Easter holiday approaches, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) extends warm wishes to all citizens,residents and visitors for a peaceful, enjoyable, and reflective weekend. We understand that this time holds spiritual and cultural significance, as well as opportunities for family gatherings, recreation, and community celebration.

While we encourage everyone to make the most of the long weekend from Good Friday, April 18, to Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, we also remind the public that safety is a shared responsibility. The RSVGPF remains steadfast in its duty to protect and serve. We are here to support your well-being and enjoyment, but we will also uphold and enforce the laws of this nation in keeping with our mandate.

This advisory outlines a few key reminders to help ensure that the holiday is marked by safety, order, and respect for one another.

Road Safety

Many will be on the move this weekend, visiting family, attending church, or heading to the beach. We urge all drivers to exercise patience and good judgment on the road.

Do not drink and drive.

Avoid texting and using your phone while driving.

Use seatbelts and ensure children are properly secured.

The RSVGPF will maintain a visible presence on the nation’s roads to deter reckless behaviour and respond quickly where needed. Let’s make the journey safe for everyone.

Public Conduct

We encourage everyone to enjoy the holiday peacefully and respectfully. Please avoid excessive noise, public disturbances, and disorderly behavior.

As a reminder, under the Noise Control Act, Chapter 389, no loudspeaker or musical instrument should be used in public or in a way that disturbs others on Good Friday between 2:00 a.m. and 12:00 midnight, unless written permission has been granted by the Commissioner of Police. Applications must be made at least ten (10) days in advance through the nearest police station. Anyone who fails to comply may be committing an offence.

Business Operations and Liquor Sales

During the Easter weekend, especially on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, please take note:

Shops may be restricted from opening on public holidays under the Shop Act (Chapter 214). If you’re unsure, check with your local police station.

Under the Liquor Licences Act (Chapter 473):

Refreshment houses may open from 6:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on regular days.

on regular days. On Sundays and public holidays (exceptGood Friday), they may operate from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

and Shops with a Class 2, 3, or 4 liquor licence must remain closed on Good Friday, alcohol sales are NOT permitted.

We encourage all business operators to check their licence type, follow the law, and plan ahead. The RSVGPF will be on patrol and will ensure that all businesses operate within legal limits.

Beaches & Outdoor Spaces

Beaches, rivers, and recreation areas are popular during Easter, especially on Easter Monday. To keep everyone safe:

Keep a close watch on children, especially near water.

Drink responsibly. Alcohol and water activities don’t mix.

Park only in designated areas and avoid blocking roads.

Follow police instructions at all public locations.

We want everyone to enjoy these spaces safely and respectfully.

Property Security

If you’re heading out:

Lock up securely.

Ask someone you trust to check in.

Keep valuables out of sight.

Illegal Activity & Vigilance

The RSVGPF will be on high alert throughout the Easter weekend. There will be zero tolerance for:

Illegal firearms and controlled drug possession.

Acts of violence or threats to public safety.

Disorderly conduct at events or in public places.

We also encourage you to be alert and report any suspicious behaviour. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING “Ah Arwe country, an we wanna live peacefully.” Be your brother’s keeper, your awareness could prevent harm.

Let’s all look out for each other and make this Easter a safe and meaningful one. The RSVGPF appreciates the public’s continued cooperation and urges everyone to remain alert, responsible, and respectful throughout the weekend. We are here to serve, protect, and support you, not only through enforcement but also through partnership. Your vigilance can make a difference.