The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), Police Youth Clubs (PYC) 2023 Interclub-Football Competition will kick off on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Calliaqua Playing Field with an opening ceremony and march pass.

Twenty (20) teams will be competing in four (4) zones, and the games will be played at seven (7) venues throughout the country.

The venues are the Cane End, Calliaqua, Keartons, London, Golden Grove, Brighton, and Diamonds Playing Fields.

Several dignitaries will deliver remarks during the opening ceremony – including Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, Parliamentary Representative for East St. George, Camillo Gonsalves, Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Enville Williams, the Officer in charge of Police Youth Clubs, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons and representatives from the SVG Football Federation and National Sports Council respectively.

Following the opening ceremony and March Pass, there will be two (2) competition games and one exhibition game as follows:

1. Biabou PYC vs Stubbs PYC

2. Petit Bordel PYC vs Layou PYC

3. Glenside Ball Blazers vs RSVG Police