The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, recently hosted a Men’s Health Symposium.

The symposium, targeted at officers in the central division, was held on October 3rd, at the Old Montrose Police Compound.

Its aim was to ‘elevate awareness of critical health issues affecting men and provide officers with essential knowledge to make informed decisions about their health’.

Officials from the Ministry of Health, including nurses, doctors and the National AIDS coordinator for public sectors, also spoke to participants about various topics including HIV, syphilis, dengue fever and prostate cancer.

On-site health screenings and blood tests were also offered and according to the police, “Officers reported an increased awareness of personal health issues and a renewed commitment to adopting healthier lifestyles”.

The RSVGPF says that the men’s health symposia will continue in other policing divisions across St Vincent and in the Grenadines.