On February 11th, 2025, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) hosted an insightful and interactive lecture at the Old Montrose Police Training School on Customer Service.

The Lecture was led by Mr. Demion McTair; journalist, communications expert, and proprietor of One News SVG.

It was noted that effective customer service is a key part of serving the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines daily.

Mr. McTair delivered practical, easy-to-use tips that left a lasting impact on all in attendance.

A major highlight of the session was the Communication Accountability Respect and Empathy (CARE) principle, an essential approach to customer service.

These values reinforce the commitment to serving with excellence and fostering positive interactions with citizens, residents, and visitors.