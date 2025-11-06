Members of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force gathered today at the Old Montrose Police Centre for a pre-election day briefing. Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, along with the Deputy Commissioner, Commanding Officer of the SVG Coast Guard Service, Assistant Commissioners of Police, and other senior officers, addressed rank-and-file members from across the country.

The session focused on outlining officers’ duties and responsibilities for Election Day, emphasizing the need for professionalism, impartiality, and discipline during the electoral process. Commissioner Williams reminded officers of the critical role they play in maintaining law and order and fostering public confidence in the democratic process.

The RSVGPF reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful and orderly national election, assuring citizens that the Force will be fully prepared to respond to any situation that may arise and to ensure that every voter can exercise their right in a safe environment.

The briefing comes as the nation prepares for a highly anticipated general election, with the Police Force working to ensure that the conduct of the vote reflects the highest standards of fairness and integrity.