The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to inform the public of an incident involving American Airlines Flight 909, which occurred on Monday, January 20, 2025, at approximately 4:42 PM at the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

According to reports, the aircraft, registration N328TC, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, experienced a failure of its left rear tire upon landing.

Upon receiving the report, the RSVGPF Fire Brigade promptly dispatched a team of fire personnel from the AIA Fire Station to respond to the incident.

Witnesses in the vicinity of the airport reported hearing a loud bang as the aircraft passed the terminal building, followed by smoke emitting from the landing gear area. However, fire personnel, upon arrival and assessment, confirmed that there were no signs of fire.

The aircraft was carrying 106 passengers and six crew members, all of whom were safely evacuated without injury. Passengers disembarked at 5:37 PM and were transported via taxis.

The aircraft was subsequently towed off the runway, and normal airport operations at Argyle International Airport have since resumed.

Investigations into the cause of the blown tire are ongoing, and the RSVGPF continues to work alongside relevant aviation authorities to ensure a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

The RSVGPF commends the swift response and professionalism of the Fire Brigade in managing the incident effectively.