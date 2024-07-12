The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is set to elevate its crime scene investigation prowess through a cutting-edge forensic training initiative. Developed in partnership with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consulate in Canada and Detective Sergeant Peter Gendi of the Toronto Police Service, the program aims to bolster local law enforcement’s forensic expertise.

Under the guidance of Mr. Gendi, renowned for his expertise, 40 officers will undergo intensive training designed to impart essential forensic skills. The curriculum will cover pivotal aspects of crime scene management, including the identification of contamination paths, meticulous documentation, and the systematic collection and preservation of evidence.

Scheduled to commence on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., the week-long program will combine theoretical lectures with hands-on practical exercises. This multifaceted approach ensures participants gain comprehensive insights and practical experience crucial for effective crime scene investigation.

In a gesture of support, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consulate in Canada will generously donate state-of-the-art crime scene kits to the RSVGPF. These kits are poised to enhance the force’s forensic capabilities, reinforcing their commitment to justice and community safety.