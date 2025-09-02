The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has officially endorsed Jamesy P’s powerful new single “Cease Fire”—an anti-crime and anti-gun anthem calling on Vincentians to choose peace over violence.

Released in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health, the track delivers a strong national message: “If you see something, say something.”

A Plea From the Heart

Speaking on the release, Jamesy P described the project as deeply personal:

“This is more than just a song for me; this is a plea from the heart of a son of the soil. As a Cultural Ambassador, my music has always been about celebrating our culture, our energy, and our unity. But I can’t celebrate while my brothers and sisters are in pain, and our communities are living in fear. This isn’t a police problem or a government problem—it’s a ‘we problem.’”

He explained that Cease Fire was written as a direct message to the youth of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines:

“Your life is worth more than any war. True strength isn’t in pulling a trigger; it’s in building up our nation, protecting our families, and creating a legacy of peace for the next generation. I’m using my voice to fight for peace. I’m asking every Vincentian to use theirs too. This is for the soul of SVG.”

Music With a Mission

The single blends raw emotion with a call for reflection, urging citizens to unite against gun violence and create a safer, stronger SVG. Produced, mixed, and mastered by @rho.m.e, Cease Fire will be available on all streaming platforms starting September 3, 2025.