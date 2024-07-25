The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is intensifying its efforts to eliminate illegal firearms from the streets of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Following the high command’s latest press conference on July 17, 2024, led by Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Enville Williams, which presented an overview of the recently concluded National Firearm Amnesty, the RSVGPF has taken decisive steps to ensure that holders of illegal firearms are identified and brought to justice.

Through a series of targeted operations, the Force has successfully seized three additional illegal firearms and thirty-five rounds of ammunition in five days.

On July 19, 2024, police arrested and charged Jamal Hutchins, a 33-year-old laborer from Bequia, with possession of a Glock pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition. According to police, this intelligence-led operation took place on July 18, 2024. Hutchins appeared in court on July 21, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty to the offense. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 ECC, with the condition that he reports to the Port Elizabeth Police Station every Monday between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

On July 21, 2024, police arrested and charged Kesroy Williams, a 26-year-old laborer from Belair, with possession of a .38 pistol and three rounds of .38 ammunition. Williams appeared before the Serious Offences Court and pleaded guilty to the offence, and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. His sentencing is scheduled for August 6, 2024.

On July 22, 2024, police officers arrested and charged Olando Burgin, a 40-year-old laborer from Lowmans Leeward, with possession of a 9mm pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition in Sandy Bay. Burgin appeared before the Serious Offences Court on July 24, 2024. He pleaded guilty to the offence and was remanded in custody pending sentencing on Thursday, July 25, 2024.