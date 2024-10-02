Members of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), in collaboration with the Ministry of National Mobilisation, visited the Garden of Eden Home for the Elderly, located in Dorsetshire Hill.

The delegation included Sergeant of Police Simmons, Sgt. Billy, Cpl Power and Simmons from the Police Band and Constable Roache.

The visit formed part of the police’s week of activities to celebrate International Day of the Elderly on October 1st, under the theme “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.”

Members of the police band serenaded the residents and listened to their testimonies, while other members of the force offered well wishes and commendations to the elderly for their service to the nation.

The police also thanked the staff for their hard work taking care of the nation’s elderly.