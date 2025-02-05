The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) met with the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP) on Wednesday, February 4, 2025, at the Police Conference Room to discuss collaborative efforts in crime prevention.

The meeting focused on identifying risk factors that contribute to crime, strengthening public safety initiatives, and developing strategies to enhance crime reduction efforts.

The agencies discussed insights on aligning their objectives to ensure a more effective and coordinated approach to addressing crime across the nation.

The meeting was attended by various persons across law enforcement in the country.

The RSVGPF has stated that it values the ongoing partnership with the NCCP and they look forward to further engagements aimed at fostering a safer environment for all.