The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to intensify its operations aimed at removing illegal firearms from communities across the country.

In the early hours of Friday, June 13, officers attached to the Rapid Response Unit conducted a targeted operation in the Diamond community, which resulted in the seizure of two prohibited firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

The officers acted on credible intelligence and successfully recovered one AK-47 rifle with nineteen rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one Uzi submachine gun with forty rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The RSVGPF says this operation represents a significant step in the ongoing effort to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms and protect lives and property throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Details of the seizure were formally announced during a press conference on June 16, at the Police Conference Room.

The matter is currently under active investigation, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the RSVGPF.