Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Thursday said he is hoping in the “not too distant future” Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders will adopt a position on attending the Summit of the Americas in the United States, as the division continues as to whether the region should boycott the event in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are not officially invited.

The regional leaders held a virtual meeting on Thursday but failed to reach a consensus on the matter.

“We discussed this matter and we are still discussing it people have different views and we are trying to come to a consensus position because we would like to have a CARICOM position, but sometimes it is difficult for all of us to see eye to eye on everything all the time,” Rowley told a news conference.

“But at the end of the day, we hope the idea of the summit is not lost and that the existence of the summit is realised and we all benefit from it. So that’s where we are at the moment.”

CARICOM Chairman and Belize Prime Minister, John Briceño had confirmed that Washington is lobbying for CARICOM to change its position and not boycott the June 6-10 summit that the United States said it expected to focus on “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future” for the hemisphere.