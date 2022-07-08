Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has condemned the fiery protests that rocked Trinidad and Tobago’s capital city on Monday following the police killing of three men on Saturday.

Dr Rowley said the protests over the deaths of Isaiah Roberts, 16, of Laventille, Leonardo Brandon Williams, 17, of Beetham Gardens, and Fabian Richards, 22, of El Socorro, were unproductive.

In fact, he said it negatively impacted the country’s economy and warned residents of Beetham Gardens and Sea Lots that it would not serve to address their concerns.

Dr Rowley condemned the “criminals” whom he said were willing to carry out the deeds of unnamed individuals with political interests.

Nonetheless, he said he would await the outcome of investigations meant to determine if police used excessive force.

On Monday, scores of persons blocked T&T’s Beetham Highway and other roads across the capital angry over the police killing and calling for justice.