The Rotary family in St. Vincent and the Grenadines kicked off September – Basic Education and Literacy month, with a Back-to-School edition of its signature Rotary Village Doctor project.

According to an official release, this project has become increasingly popular with residents of the Southern Grenadines since the passage of Hurricane Beryl, and on Sunday September 1st, 2024, it was the turn of the residents of Canouan to receive free medical aid and donations of personal essentials and back-to-school supplies.

Supported by a number of corporate partners, members of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, Rotary Club of St. Vincent South, and the Rotaract Club of Kingstown journeyed to Canouan aboard the Bequia Express for a day of service at the Canouan Secondary school compound.

Over 224 residents were attended to by a team of 13 medical professionals comprising doctors and nurses of varying specialties.

Residents were also able to fill their prescriptions on site compliments the SVG Pharmaceutical Association and dispensed by professionals from Express Pharmacy and Q Care Pharmacy.

Sono SVG, a partner in Rotary’s Breast Health Awareness project, also accompanied the team to provide ultrasound and X-ray services.

Attendees in need of eye care benefitted from donations of 25 vouchers for free eye care and spectacles valued at EC$12,500 from Eyes R Us – a longstanding supporter of the Rotary Village Doctor programme.