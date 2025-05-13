The Rotary Club of St. Vincent marked a proud milestone on Friday, May 9th, 2025, with the official unveiling of its Peace Pole near the St. Vincent Grammar School along the Richmond Hill Bypass Road.

The ceremony was graced by the Deputy Principal and students of the St. Vincent Grammar School, and featured a heartfelt blessing by The Right Reverend C. Leopold Friday, Bishop of the Windward Islands.

Sponsors from E.D. Laynes & Sons Ltd. and Garden Care Ltd. were present, alongside dedicated Rotarians and members of the wider community.

The Peace Pole, inscribed with the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in multiple languages, is part of a global initiative to promote peace, reflection, and mutual understanding.

With Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention as one of Rotary’s key areas of focus, the installation stands as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to foster a more harmonious world.

President Dawnette Constance of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent highlighted the significance of the installation.

This initiative is deeply aligned with Rotary International’s mission to advance peace through service and meaningful community engagement.