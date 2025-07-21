The Rotaract Club of Kingstown has announced a year of remarkable achievements and revitalized leadership, marking a significant chapter in the club’s history within Rotary District 7030.

After a 20-year hiatus, the prestigious role of District Rotaract Representative (DRR) returns to SVG, led by Shari Bramble, a trailblazing leader who serves as both a Rotaractor and Rotarian.

Bramble is set to assume the DRR role for the 2027–2028 term symbolizing a powerful resurgence of Vincentian leadership in the district.

Membership growth has also taken a strong upward turn under the guidance of Immediate Past President, Simone Allen, signaling renewed interest and engagement as the club enters the 2024–2025 Rotary year.

The club has further demonstrated its growing influence during the Rotaract District 7030 Conference, with a record number of delegates participating beyond the traditional President and Secretary roles.

The expanded representation has showcased the club’s commitment to collaboration, visibility, and unity across the district.