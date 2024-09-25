The residents of Rose Hall have confirmed their support towards several development initiatives in the North Leeward constituency.

At a community meeting held in Rose Hall on September 17th, 2024, the residents praised the restructured North Leeward Housing Rehabilitation Programme and called for greater urgency to the housing needs of the community.

“We are happy to see the housing programme resumed with a team of good people to provide for the needs of our residents, and I want to commend the government for this initiative,” said Selwyn Patterson, a community activist.

He added: “What is commendable is the fact that they are coming to the people to listen to the concerns and addressing them. So we are seeing some progress, especially with the housing programme.”

During the community consultation, the residents agreed to support the construction of a new bus stop for the community and assisted in identifying its location.

Community Health Aid Officer Aretha Williams, said that the community must work together to see these advancements.

“We decided to work together to put the infrastructure in place for our community, and with the support of our representative Hon. Carlos James, we are going to build out on these things. We have a role to play in our own development,” she noted.

Addressing the needs of farmers in North Leeward and particularly the Rose Hall community, the villagers supported the proposed rehabilitation of the Belmont Farmers Depot and the distribution of vegetable seeds to over 200 farmers in North Leeward.

They also commended the ongoing works on the farm roads in Palmyra and Copeland Mountain Roads and endorsed the planned repairs to the Rose Hall hardcourt.