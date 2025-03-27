Police on March 25th, 2025, arrested and charged Reno Samuel, a 30-year-old resident of Rose Hall, with the offences of Burglary and Assault.

According to investigations, the accused entered the dwelling house of 74-year-old Anesta Alexander, a Farmer of Rose Hall, and assaulted her.

He was also charged for unlawfully assaulting the complainant by striking her on her right shoulder with his hands.

The offences were committed in Rose Hall on March 22nd, 2025.

Samuel appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on March 26th, 2025, to answer to the charges.

He was sent to the Mental Health Center for a two weeks assessment.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for April 14th, 2025.