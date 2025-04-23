The Rose Hall Cultural and Development Organization hosted its annual Rose Hall Culture Festival on Saturday, April 19th, 2025.

It drew community members, youth, and cultural leaders together for a day of reflection, celebration, and unity.

The day began with a 5-mile heritage walk, retracing the footsteps of African ancestors, early settlers, and enslaved people, who once journeyed the historic paths of the Cumberland Road and the Great Trail.

Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Culture, commended the Rose Hall Cultural and Development Organization for its commitment to community development and announced continued government support, including upgrades to the facility, the establishment of a local office, and initiatives to boost farming and employment in the area.

The festival concluded with food booths featuring local cuisine, drumming performances, and a cultural showcase.

As the Rose Hall Cultural and Development Organization celebrate its 18th anniversary, its mission remains clear: to honor the past, enrich the present, and inspire the future through heritage, creativity, and community collaboration.