The Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture hosted its Roots Youth in Agriculture Summer Camp from Monday July 14th to Friday July 18th, 2025, with the closing ceremony held on Monday July 21st, 2025 at the Methodist Church Hall, in Kingstown.

Students received certificates of participation, trophies and gifts for attending the camp.

The Roots Youth in Agriculture Summer Camp featured five days of activities that provided youths with the knowledge and skills to create livelihoods and careers in agriculture.

Project Coordinator of the Ridge to Reef Project, Makini Barrow, said that they are collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture on a series of summer programs.

These programs aim to address recent environmental impacts and changes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which will empower youths and build their capacity to respond to the ongoing climatic changes.

At the closing ceremony, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Cuthbert Knights, noted that the initiative marks the beginning of a foundational engagement in agriculture for youths.