Previous winners Joe Root and Nat Sciver-Brunt are in contention for the 2024 Professional Cricketers’ Association player of the year awards.

Root, PCA men’s player of the year in 2021 and winner of the young player award in 2012, has been shortlisted alongside England team-mate Gus Atkinson, Hampshire’s Liam Dawson and Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram.

Sciver-Brunt, winner of the women’s award in 2017 and 2022, is joined by Northern Diamonds’ Hollie Armitage, The Blaze’s Kathryn Bryce and South East Stars’ Paige Scholfield.

The shortlists, featuring domestic and international performers, were decided by fellow players before the awards are held on 1 October.