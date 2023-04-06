The vector control unit under the public health department is ramping up its efforts to control the rodent population in capital city Kingstown.

According to Senior Environmental Health Officer Dr. Todd Lewis this is coming in the form of a recently approved project that takes into consideration data collection, public perception of rodents in Kingstown, includes a baiting program and more.

“So the project takes into consideration data collection about the general public’s general perception of rodents in Kingstown. We also have sensitization in which we are going to do face to face sessions in the schools, in the workplaces, especially Government institutions, and also we have our baiting program which is done in the evening to reduce the rodent population in Kingstown, along with that we are doing documentation of rodent burrow and so on in order to understand their habitat more and see how we can disrupt that habitat to further reduce the population,” Dr. Lewis said.

The Ministry of Health’s website states that rodents are implicated most often in human cases of leptospirosis. The Ministry said that it is therefore important to prevent the harborage of rodents.