Vincentian 800-metre runner Handal Roban says consistency and determination were key to his dramatic improvement this year, which saw him clock a stunning 1 minute 42 seconds at the NACAC Championships.

Speaking after his preliminary heat at the World Championships in Tokyo, where he qualified with 1:45.3, Roban said his race strategy was to take the lead if no one else did, though he admitted some jostling early on disrupted his rhythm.

Roban, who battled injury earlier in the season, said staying hungry and focused helped him bounce back and achieve his record-breaking run. He added that he’s excited about the future as he continues his training at Penn State.