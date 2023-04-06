The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s Traffic Department is urging road users to be cautious ahead of the long Easter weekend.

Corporal 374 King during a call to WEFM’s Traffic Talk program urged those partaking in any of the weekend’s activities to take the necessary precautions such as having a designated driver if drinking and abiding the traffic laws.

“I am appealing to all our motorists, all our drivers, also pedestrians and all those who will use our roads for this long weekend, we the members of the traffic department we are appealing to our motorists to be safe,” he said.

Corporal appealed to the Vincentian public to take the necessary precautions before heading out this Easter weekend.

“There will be a lot of activities in and around St. Vincent and the Grenadines, once you’re going to be out late it is expected that you have sufficient rest for your journey and it is also expected that if you know you’re going to be drinking, have a designated driver for that journey,” he said.

The Corporal then reiterated his appeal for all road users to be safe this weekend.

“So I just want to appeal to all our motorists for this long weekend to be safe and to observe all the rules and regulations,” he said.

According to Corporal King a person found guilty of reckless driving can be fined up to $2500 and face imprisonment of up to 6 months. He also noted that if the court sees it fit, that individual can be disqualified from holding and obtaining a driver’s license.